21 get appointment letters

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, November 11

Following the recent killings of a Dera Sacha Sauda follower and a right-wing Hindu leader, Rural Development and Panchayat Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal announced that the AAP-led government won’t allow communal harmony and peace to be disturbed in the state.

He made the comments while answering queries of mediapersons on the sidelines of an event where he handover appointment letters to 21 persons, who will join the Rural Development Panchayat Department, here today.

The Rural Development and Panchayat Minister said the state government was committed to ensure maximum job opportunities to the youth. He urged the newly employed persons to work as per the guidelines of the department and provide timely and hassle-free services to the public.

In response to a question regarding a recent incident with an NRI family during a marriage function here, he said all accused had been caught and none of them would be spared.

#dera sacha sauda #kuldeep singh dhaliwal