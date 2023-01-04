21 phones, cigarettes seized in Amritsar Central Jail

Tribune News Service

PK Jaiswar

Amritsar, January 3

As many as 21 mobile phones along with a huge quantity of cigarettes and tobacco were seized during a special search operation in the Amritsar Central Jail here on Monday.

While three mobile phones were seized from three prisoners, the rest were found unclaimed along with other prohibited materials. Three separate cases were registered with the Islamabad police in this connection. Further investigation is on to ascertain how the same were sneaked into the high security jail complex. According to jail officials, the unclaimed prohibited material was thrown from outside the jail complex.

According to information, a mobile phone along with a charger was confiscated from Kamaljit Singh, while two phones were seized from Karan Singh and Monu. Besides 18 mobile phones, the jail authorities seized 180 bundles of bidis, a packet of cigarette, seven packets of tobacco, 13 of tobacco cool lip, six mobile phone chargers and two headphones found abandoned on the jail premises.

Earlier, on Sunday, jail officials seized a mobile phone from an inmate, Shamsher Singh of Pandori Mehma village.

Jail officials said due to minimal visibility because of dense fog, miscreants find it easy to throw banned material inside the jail complex. They said they had informed the local administration and police for patrolling around the jail which is surrounded by densely populated area.

These prohibited materials, once inside the jail complex, are sold by miscreants at high prices for consumption by other inmates.