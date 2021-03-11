21-year-old dies of drug overdose in Tarn Taran district

Tribune News Service

Tarn Taran: There seems to be no end to deaths due to drug overdose in the district. Satwinder Singh (21), son of Surjit Singh of Mehindipur village in Khemkaran border area, died of drug overdose on Sunday. Surjit Singh said his son, who was fond of kabaddi and well built, fell into bad company some time ago. He left home on Sunday and never returned. The family came to know that he was lying unconscious in a field. The family rushed to the spot, but Satwinder Singh was no more till then. The body was cremated without informing the police and getting a post-mortem done. OC

10 cell phones seized from jail

Amritsar: The Central Jail authorities made a seizure of 11 mobile phones from the complex. During checking of room number 4 from barrack number 6, a touch screen mobile was found from a prisoner Daler Singh of Ferozepur. Two touch screen phones were found hidden outside the barrack. Similarly, the search operation in different parts of the jail led to the seizure of eight more mobile phones. ASI Avtar Singh, IO, said a case under Sections 42, 52-A of the Prisons Act was registered and further probe was on. TNS

Pharmacists air their grievances

Amritsar: The representative of the Punjab State Pharmacy Officers’ Association met GMC Principal Dr Rajiv Devgan on Monday to apprise him of the problems faced by pharmacists. Leaders Shamsher Singh Kohri, Ashok Kumar Palwinder Singh Dhamu said they were facing problems due to the reorganisation of the Health Department and the Medical Education Department after which two separate cadres were made instead of one. The association leaders said they have been assured by the GMC principal that he would take up the issues with the higher ups.