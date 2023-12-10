21-year-old shot at in Hindustan Basti area

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, December 9

A minor argument on road took an ugly turn when a youth was shot at by another youth in Hindustan Basti area falling under the Division D police station here on Thursday night.

The victim, identified as Suraj Sharma (21) of Beri Gate area, along with his two friends was returning home after watching a movie at a shopping mall on the circular road when the incident took place. He was rushed to a private hospital.

Suraj told the police that at around 2.15am when they reached near Hindustan Basti they stopped to purchase gutka (betel quid). There Prince of Hindustan Basti area entered into an argument with them.

He said they came to the shop and the accused also came there and took out a pistol. He fired a shot into air and another shot at him. He suffered a bullet injury in the thigh while the accused fled the spot. He was taken to a private hospital for treatment. He was discharged today.

Sarmel Singh, SHO, Division D police station, said raids were on to nab Prince who absconded from his house after the incident. He said a minor argument over a trifle issue led to the incident. He said a case of attempt to murder and under the Arms Act was registered against Prince and efforts were on to nab him.