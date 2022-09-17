21-year-old student killed in accident

Tribune News Service

Tarn Taran, September 16

A woman was killed and her sister injured in a road accident that took place on the Sheron-Benwalipur link road when the moped they were riding was hit by a speeding tractor-trolley here on Friday.

The victim has been identified as Sumanpreet Kaur (21) and the injured as Manpreet Kaur, who was discharged after being given first aid at Sheron Hospital.

Budh Singh, a resident of Benwalipur, father of the girls, said his daughters were going to Sheron village. They were about to reach the bank when their moped was hit by the tractor trolley.

Sumanpreet Kaur, who received head injuries, was killed on the spot. Manpreet Kaur was discharged after first aid from the private hospital. Both sisters were students of the local Seva Devi SD College. A case was registered.