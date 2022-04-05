212 MBA students awarded degrees at IIM, Amritsar

Amritsar, April 4
IIM, Amritsar, awarded MBA degrees to 212 students of its 6th batch at the convocation ceremony. Students received degrees on the recommendation of the academic council as per the IIM Act, 2017. The sixth batch of IIM Amritsar had the largest batch size among the third generation IIMs. The batch was the first to start their classes in an online mode and witnessed a changing landscape of education and job market on account of the pandemic situation in the country. Notwithstanding the uncertainties posed by the pandemic, the sixth batch of IIM, Amritsar, successfully concluded their placements and, at the same time, excelled at academics. Dr Alka Mittal, Chairperson and Managing Director, Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd., graced the ceremony as the chief guest and delivered the convocation address virtually.
Two gold medals were awarded for scholastic and all-round performance during the convocation. Saurodeep Chatterjee went on to win the gold medal for outstanding scholastic performance and Rohit Singh Solanki won the gold medal for outstanding all-round performance. Saurodeep Chatterjee, hails from Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, while Rohit Solanki hails from Meerut.
ICSI conferred three gold medals on the top-three performers of the batch. —
