22,270 MT of wheat lifted from Tarn Taran mandis

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, May 3

The administration is making all out efforts to streamline lifting of the procured wheat crop in mandis of the district. The glut of wheat has created space shortage problem for unloading new crop arriving in mandis.

Deputy Commissioner Sandeep Kumar said 6,69,730 metric tonnes (MT) of wheat had arrived in mandis till May 2, out of which 6,54,020 MT was procured on the same day. The DC said 2,22,270 MT of the crop had been lifted from grain markets. He said procurement agencies had been instructed to give top priority to lift the crop.

The DC said an amount of Rs 1,252 crore was credited in accounts of farmers after purchasing their crop. He asked farmers to bring dry wheat in mandis to avoid any harassment.

#Tarn Taran