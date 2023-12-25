22,500-ml illicit liquor seized, four arrested

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, December 24

In a drive against distillation of illicit liquor, the district policehave arrested four persons from different places. The police also recovered two working stills, 300 litres of lahan and 22,500 ml of illicit liquor on Saturday.

Maninder Singh, SP, Headquarter, said on Sunday that the Sarhali police led by ASI Dilbag Singh recovered a working still, 3,000 ml of illicit liquor and 150 litre of lahan from the residence of Gursewak Singh of Shakri village. The suspect was arrested by the police on the spot.

The SP said the Patti Sadar police led by Sub-inspector Balbir Singh recovered a working still with 150 litres of lahan and 6,000 ml of illicit liquor from the residence of Veer Singh of Jalloke village.

The SP said the Tarn Taran city police arrested one Jagdeep Singh, a resident of Johal Raju Singh, and recovered 6,750 ml of illicit liquor.

The police party led by ASI Kulwant Singh recovered 6,750 ml of illicit liquor from the possession of Kulwinder Singh Kindi of Begepur village. Cases under Sections 61, 1 and 14 of the Excise Act were registered against the four suspects.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Tarn Taran