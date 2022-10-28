22-year-old Paras wants to create awareness on thalassaemia

Tribune News Service

An embodiment of human spirit, grit and determination, 22-year-old Paras Mehra has astonished many including his doctors and teachers as he secured 91 per cent marks in his recent diploma exams.

Paras is suffering from thalassemia major, a serious blood disorder, since birth and requires a blood transfusion every fortnight. He also suffers from numerous medical complications including heart pericardial effusion for which he was operated recently. Although it is difficult for Paras to continue his education, but he is in no mood of discontinuing it.

Owing to the disorder, he looks much too younger than his actual age. With no signs of moustache and beard, Paras looks like a teenager.

“It is difficult but with the support of my family and teachers, I have managed to come this far and I would surely like to go further,” said Paras. He is pursuing a diploma in electronics and mechanics from Industrial Training Institute, Ranjit Avenue.

Talking about his medical condition, he said, “Still people are not aware of thalassemia. Every day someone with this congenital disorder is taking birth and it pains me. The disease can be easily avoided if couples start opting for a thalassaemia trait testing before getting married.” Paras added that he wants to spread message regarding the disease and aware adults who are of marriageable age. “My message is simple, you can skip matching ‘kundlis’ but not matching blood traits,” he added.

According to the Union Health Ministry’s report, 10,000 to 15,000 children with thalassaemia major are born in the country every year. “All this pain to these children and their families could easily be avoided with thalassaemia screening before marriage,” said Paras.