22-year-old’s body found in water supply room

Tarn Taran, June 14
The body of a 22-year-old youth, Salash Singh, of Chela Colony, Bhikhiwind, was found in the water supply room on the Darajke village road here on Thursday night.
Salash left for an undisclosed place on his motorcycle along with Arashdeep Singh of Talwandi Chungla (Batala) and Vishal Singh Chimru of Chela Colony on Wednesday night. After some time, Arashdeep and Vishal brought Salash’s motorcycle to his home and told his family members that he would come a bit late at night.
Inspector Harpreet Singh, SHO, Bhikhiwind, said as Salash did not return home till midnight, his family members called Arashdeep and Vishal to ask about the whereabouts of Salash. But they failed to give a satisfactory reply. While searching for Salash, the family found the body of Salash in the water supply room on the Darajke village road.
SHO Harpreet Singh said after registering a case under Sections 302 and 34 of the IPC against Arashdeep Singh and Vishal Singh, the police arrested Arashdeep while Vishal Singh managed to flee before the police reached his house.
