22-yr-old dies of drug overdose

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 13

A 22-year-old youth, Jashanpreet Singh of Chhota Kaler village in Gurdaspur, died of drug overdose in a hotel room here on Monday. On the complaint of his family members, the police have booked Gurjap Singh, a resident of Bolewal village in Gurdaspur, on the charge of culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

Father was informed of incident by gurjap Jaspal Singh, father of the victim, told the police that Jashanpreet was his younger son. On Monday, Gurjap called him to inform him that Jashanpreet was lying unconscious in a room of a hotel — SK Plaza. When he reached the hotel, he found the hotel room locked. Hotel staff got the room opened where he found Jashanpreet dead while his friend Gurjap was missing from there.

Jaspal Singh, father of the victim, told the police that Jashanpreet was his younger son. He was a matriculate and fell into bad company and started consuming drugs. He said on Monday, Gurjap called him to inform him that Jashanpreet was lying unconscious in a room of a hotel — SK Plaza. He said he reached the hotel and found the hotel room locked. Hotel staff got the room opened where he found Jashanpreet dead while his friend Gurjap was missing from there.

He said he came to know that the accused had called his friend and made him consume drugs. He said Jashanpreet died due to drug overdose.

Assistant Sub-Inspector Amar Singh said the body was handed over to the family after a postmortem while further probe was on. He said as per preliminary investigations, Jashanpreet was a drug addict. He underwent treatment for a couple of times, but the problem relapsed and he started consuming drugs again.

They were staying in the hotel on the pretext that they had come to meet their relative who was admitted to a hospital. He said Gurjap was also alleged to be a drug addict, but it would be cleared once he would be arrested and quizzed. He was on the run since the incident while a case under Section 304 of the IPC was registered against him.