24 challaned for COTPA violations

Amritsar: The district Health Department issued challans to 24 persons for violating the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act here on Thursday. Deputy MEIO Amardeep Singh who led the team said the violators included 17 cigarette vends and seven individuals who were found smoking in public places. He said a total of 28 cigarette shops in different parts of the city were checked to find if they were following all guidelines of COTPA . TNS
One killed in hit-and-run
Hoshiarpur: One person died after being hit by an unidentified vehicle. the Garhshankar police have registered a case against the driver of the unidentified vehicle. According to the information, Kulwinder Singh, a resident of Goliyan village, told the police that his brother Surinder Singh was returning home from work when an unknown vehicle hit him on the way, killing him on the spot. After registering the case, the police have started further action. OC
Seven caught for betting
Hoshiarpur: The Model Town Police have recovered cash of Rs 6,000 after nabbing seven accused involved in betting. The accused have been identified as Ashok Kumar of Khanpuri Gate, Ankur Tulsi of Nai Abadi, Dalip Kumar and Om Shankar, residents of Kirti Nagar, Rajinder Kumar Rajan of Mustapur, Jaswinderpal of Hariana, and Tek Chand of Model Town.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Four BJP leaders, former SC judge among 6 new governors appointed by President Murmu
Part of 2019 Ayodhya verdict, retired SC judge S Abdul Nazee...
US fighter jet shoots down unidentified cylindrical object over Canada; second instance in 2 days
Canadian Defence Minister Anita Anand declined to speculate ...
Chief justices appointed to 4 high courts; Justice N Kotiswar Singh made chief justice of High Court of J-K and Ladakh
Law Minister Kiren Rijiju announced the fresh appointments o...
Special ‘langar’ that fed over 20 lakh migrants during Covid lockdown razed in Maharashtra, 84-year-old ‘Khaira Baba’ evicted
The man who fed millions for 35 years is now himself survivi...
PM inaugurates 246-km section of Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in Rajasthan’s Dausa
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his Haryana counte...