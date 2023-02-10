24 challaned for COTPA violations

Our Correspondent

Amritsar: The district Health Department issued challans to 24 persons for violating the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act here on Thursday. Deputy MEIO Amardeep Singh who led the team said the violators included 17 cigarette vends and seven individuals who were found smoking in public places. He said a total of 28 cigarette shops in different parts of the city were checked to find if they were following all guidelines of COTPA . TNS

One killed in hit-and-run

Hoshiarpur: One person died after being hit by an unidentified vehicle. the Garhshankar police have registered a case against the driver of the unidentified vehicle. According to the information, Kulwinder Singh, a resident of Goliyan village, told the police that his brother Surinder Singh was returning home from work when an unknown vehicle hit him on the way, killing him on the spot. After registering the case, the police have started further action. OC

Seven caught for betting

Hoshiarpur: The Model Town Police have recovered cash of Rs 6,000 after nabbing seven accused involved in betting. The accused have been identified as Ashok Kumar of Khanpuri Gate, Ankur Tulsi of Nai Abadi, Dalip Kumar and Om Shankar, residents of Kirti Nagar, Rajinder Kumar Rajan of Mustapur, Jaswinderpal of Hariana, and Tek Chand of Model Town.