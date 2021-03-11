24-yr-old dies of drug overdose in Tarn Taran village

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, May 18

A youth was found dead due to drug overdose in the border area of Jhabal here on Tuesday. The deceased has been identified as Ranjit Singh Raju (24), a resident of Mianpur village.

Avtar Singh, father of the victim, in his statement to Sarai Amanat Khan police stated that his son Ranjit Singh Raju had returned home from Ludhiana on Tuesday noon. He received a call on his mobile phone and left home. Avtar said when his son failed to return home after three hours, the family started making enquiries about him and also searched for him.

“The family found Ranjit Singh dead in the fields of farmer Iqbal Singh, lambardar of the village. His motorcycle was found parked near his body,” said Avtar Singh in his statement.

He said his son was overdosed on drugs by some unidentified person who fled the spot. Sarai Amanat Khan police had registered a case under Section 304 of the IPC against the unidentified person.

Residents of Mianpur village said drugs were freely available in the area and the local police seemed to be hand in glove with drug peddlers and were well aware of it.

When contacted, SHO Sub-Inspector Jagdeep Singh confirmed that the youth died of drug overdose. He said further proceedings in the case would be started after they have received the postmortem report. It was worth noting that just last week two youths died of drug overdose in the area.