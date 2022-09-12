24X7 surface-based water supply project to be completed by 2024

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, September 11

The 24x7 surface-based water supply project will be completed by July 2024. Around 16 per cent work has been completed till the date.

A meeting was recently organised under the chairmanship of Mayor Karamjit Singh Rintu regarding the progress of the canal water project being implemented under the Punjab Municipal Infrastructure Development Company (PMIDC).

During the meeting, the officials of L&T Limited, a construction company, claimed that the canal water project was set to be completed by July 2024. The company has also been provided a 10-year contract for the operations and the maintenance of this project.

This project is expected to benefit the residents of the city for 30 years. The water from the water-treatment plant will be purified, and reach the households through pipelines. The city dwellers will receive around 440 million litres of water every day. For the same, as many as 51 new big overhead water tanks will be constructed in the city and 24 old water tanks will also be repaired. A new water pipeline will also be laid across 112 km in the city.

Construction to set up a water treatment plant on about 40 acres of land in Valla village, is currently underway. So far, 16 per cent work has been finished. The MC has signed a legal agreement regarding the project with the World Bank. A government company is to be formed to run the water supply and sewerage service, which will be headed by the Municipal Corporation.

At present, potable water is being supplied to the residents of the city through tube-wells. There are as many as 565 functional tube-wells in the city, which has led to ground water depletion in the region. Moreover, the residents are being supplied contaminated water, thanks to the existing infrastructure.