25-yr-old found dead, 4 booked

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, February 7

Gurdeep Singh (25), a resident of Patti Malko in Sultanwind village here, was allegedly murdered by four persons over a minor kite-flying dispute.

The incident, which occurred late last evening, came to light when the victim did not reach home till morning. The family lodged a complaint with the police. During investigation, the police found his body lying at a secluded place in the area.

The police have registered a case. The body was taken into possession and sent for an autopsy. The police booked Maddi, Sona, Waras and Savarna of the same village for the murder.

Ajit Singh, a relative of the victim and complainant in the case, told the police that Gurdeep worked as a labourer.

He said he had a dispute with Maddi and Waras over kite-flying a few days ago. Maddi had threatened to teach him a lesson for quarrelling with him, he alleged.

He said the victim had gone to market for some work on Sunday evening, but did not return home. There were sharp weapon injury marks on the body.

The police said the body was handed over to the family following a post-mortem and further investigation was under progress. They said raids were on to nab the suspects.