250 from district Education Department attend CM’s principal meet

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 10

As many as 250 teachers along with District Education Officer (DEO), Secondary, Jugraj Singh Randhawa on Tuesday participated in the CM Bhagwant Mann’s meet and greet session in Ludhiana.

The delegation expressed satisfaction over Mann’s announcement that teachers will be trained overseas in advanced methods of education. The delegation met with CM Bhagwant Mann and Education Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer as they discussed education reforms and issues faced by them.

The DEO said all principals and head teachers were very much looking forward to this meeting with a better view of future education reforms. He said this initiative of the Punjab Government to know the problems faced by teachers was highly commendable.

Rajesh Sharma, DEO (Elementary), said the decision will definitely help build a better administrators and tutors. Balraj Singh Dhillon, District Smart School Mentor, said with this meeting, school heads were made a part of the think tank to implement reforms being undertaken by the government.