26-yr-old dies by suicide, 2 booked

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 25

A youth, Raj Kumar alias Raja (26), committed suicide by hanging himself from the ceiling fan in a room of the restaurant where he used to work as a waiter here on Wednesday.

The police have booked two persons, including a woman, for abetment to suicide. They were identified as Khushi and her brother Rahul of Kishan Kot in Islamabad area. A case under Section 306 of the IPC was registered against them. However, no arrest has been made by the police so far.

Jagjit Kumar, brother of the victim, said Raj Kumar had been working as a waiter at a bar and restaurant near the airport here for the past one year. He said he used to remain with the contractor, Rajesh Kumar, 24X7. He said that he had an affair with a girl, Khushi. He said her brother Rahul discovered about their relationship.

He alleged on Monday Rahul assaulted the victim over the issue. He was threatening him to refrain from meeting his sister. He said the victim’s sister Babali was passing through the area and found Raj Kumar being thrashed badly by the accused. She intervened and rescued him.

However, he said, Raj Kumar was very upset after the incident. He said yesterday when there was no one in the bar, he went to a room adjoining the kitchen and committed suicide by hanging himself.

