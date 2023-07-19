28 shopkeepers, seven others challaned for COTPA violations in Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, July 18

The district Health Department has issued challans to 28 cigarette vendors for violation of the Cigarette and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA). The department has also challaned seven persons for violating the ban on smoking at public places.

Dr Jaganjot Kaur, nodal officer, National Tobacco Control Programme, said during inspection of shops in different areas of the city several violations were noticed. She said there should be no cigarette vend within 100 yards of any educational institution. She said the sale of cigarettes or other tobacco products to minors was a punishable offence.

Amardeep Singh, district MEIO, said the sale and use of e-cigarettes was banned by the government as it was harmful and caused many diseases. He said the sale of substandard tobacco products was a punishable offence.