28-year-old dies of drug overdose in Tarn Taran

Tarn Taran, June 23
A resident of the local Gokalpur locality died of drug overdose here on Sunday. The deceased has been identified as Manmohan Singh Mani (28), who was a labourer in the local grain market.
Kulwant Singh, a relative of the victim, said he started indulging in drugs months ago and syringes were recovered near the body. He said Gokalpur, Muradpur, Nanaksar and others were among the infamous localities of the town where the contraband is easily available round the clock.
The body was cremated without any intimation to the police. DSP Tarsem Masih said the police were not informed of the addict’s death.
