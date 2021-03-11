28-year-old man shot dead in Rahal Chahal village

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, May 13

A man was shot dead 4near his native Rahal Chahal village on Thursday night, when he was on his way back home on his motorcycle.

The deceased has been identified as Daler Singh (28). Garnet Singh, his father, alleged that his son was murdered due to the negligence of the police. He warned the administration that the family will not cremate the body unless the assailants were arrested.

An old rivalry is stated to be the reason behind the incident. Daler Singh was attacked by two motorcycle-borne armed men. His father Garnet Singh and mother Harjinder Kaur, who were coming behind on a motorcycle, took him to the local Civil Hospital in a serious condition, from where he was shifted to a local hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Satnam Singh Satta, Jagga Singh, both of Naushehra Pannuan; Nirmal Singh Nimma and his brother Mandeep Singh of Rahal Chahal village, have been booked under Sections 302 and 120-B of the IPC, and Sections 25, 27, 54, 59 of the Arms Act by the Goindwal Sahib police, said Preetinder Singh, DSP, Goindwal Sahib.

The DSP said according to Garnet Singh, Satnam Singh Satta and Jagga Singh committed the crime on the behest of Nirmal Singh Nimma and his brother Mandeep Singh, who had an old rivalry with Daler Singh and his brother Jangbahadur Singh.

Jangbahadur had a clash with Nirmal Singh nearly two years ago, when both were lodged in the Central Jail, Amritsar. Garnet said Nirmal Singh and his brother Mandeep Singh, who are in jail had been threatening Daler and his brother Jangbahadur that they would eliminate him, over an ongoing rivalry.

Jangbahadur Singh, too, is lodged in the Goindwal Sahib Central Jail. Garnet alleged that the attack that claimed his son Daler’s life was the result of the old rivalry.

Garnet said the family was attacked at their house by some unidentified armed men one-and-a-half years ago, but the police had failed to identify the accused despite registering an FIR.

Garnet alleged that the last night incident was a clear negligence on the part of the police that failed to identify the assailants that incident.