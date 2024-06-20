28-year-old youth dies of drug overdose

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, June 19

A resident of Kot Siwian village falling under the Chabal police station died of drug overdose. His body was found on Upper Bari Doab Canal (UBDC) bank near Dode village on Wednesday. The deceased was identified as Harjit Singh (28).

Kewal Singh father and Amarjit Kaur mother of the deceased said Harjit had gone somewhere from home yesterday, but did not come back the whole night. Someone informed the family today that Harjit’s body was lying on the canal bank near Dode village.

The parents of the deceased said their elder son had died of cancer a few years ago. They said Harjit had been taking drugs for the last three years. He was married five years ago, but did not have any children. His parents said they informed the police about locations where Harjit used to buy drugs. They said the police failed to take action against peddlers, who supplied drugs to addicts, even at their homes. Tarsem Masih, DSP, Tran Taran, said a case would be registered on basis of the statement of the family of the deceased.

