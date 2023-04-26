29 Ajnala sanitary workers get regular employment

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 25

Minister of Rural Development and Panchayat Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal on Tuesday distributed appointment letters to 29 contractual sanitation workers who were employed with the Ajnala nagar panchayat here on Tuesday.

He said all these workers were getting low salary. The main objective of the AAP government was to eliminate unemployment from the state and to strengthen workforce in departments. He assured that all contract workers would be given permanent jobs as the government had already offered 28,000 jobs in the past year.

This is the first government that started giving jobs to youth within the first year of its term. Previous governments used to offer jobs only to get votes in the last year of their term. Apparently, they used it as a bait to attract voters. He said transparency was being maintained while making recruitments in government departments.

The Cabinet Minister also inaugurated construction work on Shivpuri Road and Sai Mandir bypass road to be carried out by the Ajnala nagar panchayat. He said the construction of both roads would provide a relief to both residents and commuters.

He said the cleaning of the chappar (pond), repairs of the panchayat house and the anganwadi centre and the construction of a new library and a stadium would be carried out. He announced that illegal encroachments would be removed in the city. He said all city-like facilities would be provided to Ajnala city shortly.

Dhaliwal said his government would soon bring a new policy under which people, who have built houses on the shamlat land, would not be demolished. They would be given ownership right after taking the collector rate from them.