3,000-kg lahan seized in Ajnala village

Amritsar, December 3

The Ajnala police along with officials of the Excise Department raided house of Karnail Singh, a resident of Dalla Rajputa village located near Sahowal village.

The raid was conducted following a specific information that he was involved in producing illicit liquor. During raid, the police seized 3,000 kg of lahan (fermented raw material for preparing liquor), besides 67,500 ml of illicit liquor in 90 bottles from the house. Karnail managed to flee from his house. A case under the Excise Act was registered against him.