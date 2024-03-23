3,300-kg lahan, 420 litres of illicit liquor seized in Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 22

The Amritsar Rural Police carried out a Cordon and Search Operation in Lopoke area here on Friday. During the operation, the police seized a huge quantity of lahan and illicit liquor.

The police arrested five persons in this connection, who were booked under the Excise Act. Those arrested were identified as Karam Singh of Khiala Kalan village, Ajay Pal Singh of Bhullar village, Resham Singh of Boparai Khurd village, Raja Singh and Nishan Singh of Khiala Kalan village, falling under the Lopoke police station here.

Satinder Singh, Senior Superintendent of Police, Amritsar (Rural), said during the operation, the police seized 3,300 kg of lahan (raw material for manufacturing illicit liquor) and 420 litres of illicit liquor and a running illegal still.

The seizure was made on the heels of the hooch tragedy that killed around eight persons in Sangrur district in the past couple of days.

