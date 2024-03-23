3,300-kg lahan, 420 litres of illicit liquor seized in Amritsar

Amritsar, March 22
The Amritsar Rural Police carried out a Cordon and Search Operation in Lopoke area here on Friday. During the operation, the police seized a huge quantity of lahan and illicit liquor.
The police arrested five persons in this connection, who were booked under the Excise Act. Those arrested were identified as Karam Singh of Khiala Kalan village, Ajay Pal Singh of Bhullar village, Resham Singh of Boparai Khurd village, Raja Singh and Nishan Singh of Khiala Kalan village, falling under the Lopoke police station here.
Satinder Singh, Senior Superintendent of Police, Amritsar (Rural), said during the operation, the police seized 3,300 kg of lahan (raw material for manufacturing illicit liquor) and 420 litres of illicit liquor and a running illegal still.
The seizure was made on the heels of the hooch tragedy that killed around eight persons in Sangrur district in the past couple of days.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
'No bar can keep me inside': Arvind Kejriwal writes from jail, wife reads out message
Delhi CM says don't hate BJP members because of my arrest; t...
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal seeks police officer's removal from security for misconduct; court orders to preserve CCTV camera footage
The court noted that, according to the plea, while producing...
Death toll in Punjab's Sangrur hooch tragedy rises to 20, four-member SIT formed to supervise probe
The AAP government has been under fire from opposition parti...
60 dead, 145 injured in Russia concert hall attack; Islamic State group claims responsibility
It wasn't immediately clear what happened to the attackers a...