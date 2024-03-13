Tarn Taran: 3 accused of murder nabbed with weapons

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, March 12

The Sadar police on Tuesday arrested the accused who shot dead Gursewak Singh (32), a resident of Pandori Gola near his house a week back. Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ashwani Kumar informed that the murder accused have been identified as Simranjit Singh Saim of Muradpur locality in Tarn Taran and Rohit Kumar Sumo and Jagdish Kumar Tata of the same Pandori Gola village. The SSP said that the arms used in the crime have also been recovered from the possession of the accused.

The SSP said that the recovered weapons used in the crime, a .12 bore pump action gun and a .30-06 sporting rifle, are part of the cache stolen from a local gun house about two weeks back. These weapons were purchased by Rohit Kumar, accused of the murder of one Angrej Singh who was involved with the gang responsible in stealing arms from the gun house.

The SSP said that the accused Rohit Kumar had molested the sisters of the deceased some time back and the deceased had maltreated him. In a fit of rage, he had killed him with the help of his associates. Gurjit Singh, younger brother of the deceased, had a narrow escape in shooting by the accused. The local Sadar police registered a case under Section 302, 307, 506 and 34 of IPC on the day of the incident.

