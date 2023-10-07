3 Amritsar students excel in World Robot Olympiad

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, October 6

Three students of Shri Ram Ashram Public School, The Mall, have emerged victorious at the prestigious World Robot Olympiad (WRO) National Championship 2023 held at India Expo Centre and Mart at Greater Noida. The championship was held on September 28 and 29.

The school team — “Technocratic Dynamos” — consisted of Krrish Sharma (Class XII), Ansh Kumar (Class X) and Ansh Dadwal (Class XI) participated in the championship. Around 700 students of prestigious schools from across the country participated in it. The competition was a showcase of innovation, creativity, and problem-solving skills, all centred around robotics and technology.

The “Technocratic Dynamos” exhibited their remarkable skills by designing and programming robots that excelled in various challenging tasks. Their teamwork enabled them to clinch the third position in the category “Future Innovators”.

The school announced a cash prize of Rs 2,000 to each student to encourage them for future events.

Principal Dr Vinodita Sankhyan shared that their achievement had not only demonstrated their technical prowess but also exemplified the spirit of collaboration and determination. “Their achievement serves as an inspiration to our entire school, highlighting the limitless possibilities that STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) education offers,” she said.

She mentioned that the school had been imparting STEM education since 2015 to around 500 students. For this, the school had been giving training to the students in such a way that the school had a team of programmers, designers and developers. “We developed our own working models, with collaboration from students, which were presented in the competition,” she added.