3 armed persons loot chemist shop in Vallah

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, September 20

Three armed persons looted a chemist shop in Vallah here late last night. They took away Rs 55,000 from the shop at gunpoint. Two employees were present at the shop at the time of incident. The incident was captured in the footage of the CCTV camera installed at the shop. The miscreants were wearing masks.

The police teams reached the spot and took the CCTV footage into their custody.

The police said investigation was under progress to identify the suspects, who also took away some perfume bottles, from the shop. In the CCTV footage, a robber carrying a pistol was seen threatening an employee of the shop.

Mohit Kumar, Station House Officer, Maqboolpura police station, said the police had got vital clues in the case and it would be cracked soon. A case had been registered, he said.

An employee told the police that they were preparing to close the shop around 10.30 pm when three youths armed with pistols came inside. He said they threatened to shoot them and forcibly took out

Rs 45,000 from the cash box. He said the suspects also snatched his purse containing Rs 10,000 in cash. He said earlier too, theft had taken place at the shop.

As per information, there were six miscreants out of which three remained outside the chemist shop while the other three went inside for committing robbery.

A police official wishing not to be named said one of the suspects was arrested and interrogation was under progress to identify the remaining miscreants. He said the suspects would be arrested soon.

In the second incident, a finance firm employee identified as Manish Kumar of Moga was looted of Rs 1.39 lakh by three unknown motorcycle-borne armed persons on September 14. A complaint was lodged with the Beas police yesterday.

The complainant alleged that he worked in Muthoot Microfin as collection agent. He collected installments amounting to Rs 1.39 lakh from Balsara village. He was going to Beas in the evening and when he reached near Waraich village, unknown persons looted cash, mobile and other documents from him. The police have registered a case in this regard.