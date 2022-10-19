3 arrested for taking away car at gunpoint

Amritsar, October 18
The police today arrested three persons, who took away a car at the gunpoint on the Ajnala Road on October 13. The police also recovered two cars from their possession.
The suspects have been identified as Lakhwinder Singh, a resident of Rampura in Amritsar, Gurpreet Singh and Captain Singh, alias Kali, of Talwaindi Dogran village in Amritsar district.
In his complaint, car driver Bony stated that while he was returning from Ranjit Avenue after dropping off children of the vehicle owner to a tuition centre, unidentified persons intercepted his vehicle near Mehra Travels around 4.30 pm. One of the accomplices put a revolver on his temple and took away the car at gunpoint.
On his complaint, the police initiated investigations into the matter. They scrutinised the CCTV footage of cameras installed in the area. After investigation, the police identified the suspects and raided their hideouts. The police arrested key accused Lakhwinder Singh. His accomplices were also arrested later.
The SHO said they recovered two cars, including the one that was snatched from Bony, from their possession. The police produced the suspects in the court to seek their remand. The cops are expecting that the suspects may confess to more crimes and reveal about the arms, which they used while committing such incidents.
A case under Section 379-B of the IPC and Sections 25, 27, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act was registered against the suspect at the Ranjit Avenue police station.
