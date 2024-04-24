3 arrested with 12 snatched mobile phones, two vehicles in Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 23

The Civil Lines police nabbed three snatchers and seized 12 mobile phones and two vehicles from their possession in two separate cases here on Tuesday.

In the first case, the police nabbed a snatcher and recovered six mobile phones and a motorcycle. The accused has been identified as Raghu (23), a resident of Kabran Wali Gali, Sanjay Gandhi Colony, Fatehgarh Chudia Road, Amritsar.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), North Amritsar, Varinder Singh Khosa stated that a case was registered on April 19 on the complaint of Rahul Kvid, a native of Gonda, Uttar Pradesh, and at present living in rented accommodation on the Mall Road. In his complaint, the victim stated that he was going to market to get grocery when he reached near the Kalyan Jeweller building, two young boys came from the Kachhari Chowk side on a black motorcycle and snatched his mobile phone. The accused fled the spot immediately.

During investigation, the police identified and arrested one of the accused, Raghu, a resident of Sanjay Gandhi Colony, along with motorcycle. On the interrogation of the accused, six snatched mobile phones were recovered from the house of the accused. The mobile phones were snatched by him and his accomplice from areas in the Civil Lines police station and Majitha Road, Amritsar. The search for the other accomplice is on.

In the second case, the police nabbed two persons and recovered six mobile phones and a scooter. The accused was identified as Karan (22), alias Baga, a resident of Nangli Bhatta on the Fatehgarh Chudia Road, and Sujal (21) of Gali Jange Bhagat Wali, Fatehgarh Churia Road, Amritsar.

The police had registered a case on April 7 on the complaint of Kriss Kataria, a resident of Faridkot, who studies in DAV College, Amritsar. In her complaint, Kriss said she was going back to his PG Dayanand Nagar, Lawrence Road, after leaving the college, when three youths started following her. They came on a black Activa scooter and snatched her mobile phone and escaped.

The police team investigated the case and arrested Karan and Sujal. The police also recovered the scooter used in the crime.

During their interrogation, the accused confessed to snatching of mobile phones, which they hid in the cremation ground at Nangali village. The accused had stolen the mobile phones from different areas of the city.

The police are investigating the matter.

