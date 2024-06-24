 3 associates of US-based smuggler held with 200-gm heroin, weapons : The Tribune India

  • Amritsar
  • 3 associates of US-based smuggler held with 200-gm heroin, weapons

3 associates of US-based smuggler held with 200-gm heroin, weapons

3 associates of US-based smuggler held with 200-gm heroin, weapons

Three accused in custody of the Amritsar Rural Police on Sunday.



Tribune News Service

Amritsar, June 23

The three associates of US-based smuggler Sarvan Singh, alias Bhola Havelian, were sent to two-day police custody here on Sunday.

The suspects —Karanjit Singh of Khalra in Tarn Taran, Akash Seth, alias Raghu, and Sukhdeep Singh of Rajasansi area here — were produced before the Duty Magistrate here on Sunday.

During preliminary investigations, it was found that Akash Seth, alias Raghu, had smuggled around 15 kg of heroin in the last one month, besides making around Rs 1.5 crore of ‘hawala’ transactions during the period.

A police official privy to the investigations revealed that the mobile phones of three suspects were sent for forensic analysis to identify their accomplices active in the border belt for trans-border smuggling of narcotics and weapons.

“During the preliminary interrogation of the three smugglers, names of several drug peddlers active along the International Border have cropped up. Raids were on to arrest them and more recoveries are likely to be made following their arrest,” said the official.

He said Bhola had several criminal cases registered against him at different police stations in the state.

Punjab Police in a joint operation with Central agencies had arrested the three associates and confiscated six pistols along with 10 magazines from their possession. Police teams recovered six pistols — including five .30 bore Star pistols and one 9mm Glock — along with six live cartridges and 10 magazines, 200 grams of heroin and one electronic weighing machine from their possession.

Bhola Havelian is carrying a reward of Rs 2 lakh on his arrest. He is brother of infamous drug smuggler Ranjeet, alias Cheeta, and is wanted in a 532-kg heroin haul case, in which the latter was arrested in May 2020. He was the mastermind behind smuggling the contraband, which was seized by the Customs Department at the ICP, Attari, in July 2019 and is being investigated by the NIA.

According to the police, Akash’s cousin Sanjam, alias Mathi, of Ajnala, who is at present lodged in Amritsar jail, introduced him to Bhola Havelian.

#Tarn Taran


