3 booked for duping man of Rs 34.22 lakh on pretext of sending daughter, son-in-law abroad

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 18

The Division A (Ram Bagh) police station has booked three persons for allegedly defrauding a local resident of Rs 34.22 lakh on the pretext of sending his daughter and her husband to Australia.

No arrest has been made till now while further investigation is in progress. A case under Sections 420 and 120-B of the Indian Penal Code and Section 13 of the Punjab Travel Professions Regulation Act has been registered against the three suspects. Gurinderbir Singh Sidhu, ACP

The suspects were identified as Ravinder Singh Ravi of New Shaheed Udham Singh Nagar, Shivani Sharma of Dayanand Nagar located on the Fatehgarh Churian road here and Narinder Singh of the Kharar road, Mohali.

“No arrest has been made till now while further investigation is in progress,” said Gurinderbir Singh Sidhu, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), who is investigating the case.

Complainant Sukhdev Singh alleged that the suspects promised to send his daughter Manmeet Kaur and her husband Manavjot Singh to Australia. But they neither sent them abroad nor returned his money. A complaint was lodged and an FIR was registered following a preliminary probe.

The ACP said a case under Sections 420 and 120-B of the Indian Penal Code and Section 13 of the Punjab Travel Professions Regulation Act was registered against the three suspects. He said efforts were on to nab them.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Australia