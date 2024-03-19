3 booked for duping man of Rs 34.22 lakh on pretext of sending daughter, son-in-law abroad

Amritsar, March 18
The Division A (Ram Bagh) police station has booked three persons for allegedly defrauding a local resident of Rs 34.22 lakh on the pretext of sending his daughter and her husband to Australia.
A case under Sections 420 and 120-B of the Indian Penal Code and Section 13 of the Punjab Travel Professions Regulation Act has been registered against the three suspects.
The suspects were identified as Ravinder Singh Ravi of New Shaheed Udham Singh Nagar, Shivani Sharma of Dayanand Nagar located on the Fatehgarh Churian road here and Narinder Singh of the Kharar road, Mohali.
“No arrest has been made till now while further investigation is in progress,” said Gurinderbir Singh Sidhu, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), who is investigating the case.
Complainant Sukhdev Singh alleged that the suspects promised to send his daughter Manmeet Kaur and her husband Manavjot Singh to Australia. But they neither sent them abroad nor returned his money. A complaint was lodged and an FIR was registered following a preliminary probe.
The ACP said a case under Sections 420 and 120-B of the Indian Penal Code and Section 13 of the Punjab Travel Professions Regulation Act was registered against the three suspects. He said efforts were on to nab them.
