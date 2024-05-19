3 booked for gangrape of 17-year-old school student

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 18

A 17-year-old school student was allegedly gangraped in the Ajnala area here four days ago. However, a complaint was lodged with the police yesterday following which three persons were booked in this connection.

Among those booked included Gopi of Ajnala, who is neighbour of the victim, besides his two unknown accomplices. A case under Section 376-D (gangrape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) Act was registered against them.

The police said no arrest had been made till now as the main suspect were absconding from his house.

The victim told the police that on May 13, when she reached near her school, the suspect called her. The victim said as she knew him, she stopped. She said as he came near, he asked her to sit in a car. He threatened her against raising an alarm. The victim alleged that Gopi also threatened to kill his family. The victim said she got frightened and sat on the back seat of the car. She said two unknown youth were already sitting in the car.

The victim alleged that the suspects took her to their friend’s house near the Ajnala bypass where Gopi raped her while his accomplices stood outside. Later, they dropped the victim behind her school.

The victim said as she was afraid, she did not tell anyone about what had happened with her. Later, she told her family about the incident. The police said raids were on to arrest Gopi and his unknown accomplices.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.