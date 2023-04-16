3 booked for online fraud

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 15

Dr Gurinder Singh Madaan, a resident of Kabir Park area near Guru Nanak Dev University, lost over Rs 72,000 to online fraudsters here. The incident occurred in March last year while a complaint was registered with the police on Friday following an investigation.

The complainant alleged that he had applied for visa to visit his daughter in UK. He said during the process, he came to know that three persons stole his identity from the bank and fraudulently withdrew Rs 72,895 from his bank account.

During initial probe, it was found that the amount was transferred in the bank accounts of Saiful Hoque of Haryana, Vootla Raj Gopal of Hydrabad in Andhra Pradesh, and Manjit Singh of Barnala.

The Islamabad police have registered a case under Sections 420 and 120-B of the IPC and 66-C and 66-D of the Information Technology Act in this regard.