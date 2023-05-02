3 booked for poisoning youth

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, May 1

The Shahkot police have booked three persons on the charge of killing a youth by giving him poison.

Investigating Officer (IO) Salinder Singh said that the accused have been identified as Buta Ram, a resident of Meinwal Araiyan village, Joga, a resident of Sokhe Wal and Shubash, a resident of Saliachan village.

Balwindar Singh, a resident of Nihaluwal village in Lohian Khas, complained to the police that the accused assaulted his brother-in-law Gursharan Preet, a resident of Meiwal Arianyan village on April 28 and forcibly administrated Celphos poison to him which killed him on Sunday.

The IO said that a case under Section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 34 (committing crime with common intention) of the IPC has been registered against the accused. No arrests have been made and raids are being conducted to nab the absconding accused. A love affair is said to be the reason behind the crime.