3 booked for rape, fraud

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: The Islamabad police have booked a youth, Pardeep Singh, and his parents, Surinder Singh and Rani, all residents of Joura Phatak, for allegedly raping a girl on the pretext of marriage. The victim, in her complaint to the police on Thursday, alleged that the accused took all her ornaments and the registry of her house. She alleged that they took a loan after mortgaging her ornaments and also took an LCD, refrigerator, scooter, gold jewellery, etc, from her house. The police have registered a case under Sections 376, 406, 420 and 120-B of the IPC against the three accused. No arrest has been made in the case so far. Further investigations are in progress. TNS

J&K resident robbed of Rs 10K

Amritsar: The Amritsar rural police have nabbed a snatcher while his accomplice is still at large. They robbed a Jammu and Kashmir resident identified as Abdul Razzak of Rajouri. He is a truck driver and came to Daniyal village falling under Khalchian police station here for loading paddy. He said when he parked the truck near a godown, two unidentified persons came to him and clicked some pictures with him. Later, they hit him with a sharp-edged weapon and snatched Rs 10,000. As they were trying to snatch his phone, some passersby reached there and the accused fled the spot. He was admitted to Guru Nanak Dev Hospital for treatment. Through the pictures, the accused were identified as Malkeet Singh and Akash, both of Kaler Ghuman village. The police later nabbed Malkeet while raids are on to nab Akash. A case has been registered against them. TNS

Link voter card with Aadhaar

Amritsar: As per the guidelines of the Election Commission of India, effective from August 1, all voter cards must be linked with Aadhaar card. Giving information in this regard, Amritsar Central Electoral Registration Officer and Additional Deputy Commissioner (Urban Development) Dr Amandeep Kaur said the BLOs of the constituency were going door-to-door and linking the Aadhaar cards to voter cards. “Necessary support should be given to these BLOs to complete the process,” said the official. She said the process was important to check fake or double vote. Dr Amandeep Kaur said the data, after linking voter card with Adhaar, would be securely updated on the website of the Election Commission of India. TNS

Swachhta Hi Seva drive launched

Amritsar: The Swachhta Hi Seva campaign was launched by Additional Deputy Commissioner (Development), Amritsar, Ranbir Singh Mudhal on Friday. He said the drive would be conducted from September 15 to October 2. The main objective is to improve the standard of living of villagers by improving the level of cleanliness in the villages. Under the campaign, from September 15 to October 2, awareness would be spread for the cleanliness of village ponds, streets and gutters, waste management, waste water management and plastic management.