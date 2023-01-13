3 booked for selling Chinese dor

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, January 12

The Rural Police have booked three persons for allegedly storing and selling the banned synthetic kite string. Those booked were identified as Ranjiv Kumar, his father Ramesh Kumar and Akash, all residents of Fatehgarh Churian here.

Investigating officer Takwinder Singh said a police team was present at Chowk Talwandi Nahar when it got a tip-off that Ranjiv and his father Ramesh were involved in selling Chinese kite string on a large scale from a closed factory on Ajnala Road.

Following this, the police raided the factory and recovered 336 Chinese rolls (gattu) from the spot though no accused was arrested in the case so far. The police have registered a case.

ASI Takwinder Singh, investigating officer in the case, said further probe was on and raids were being conducted to nab the suspects.

Meanwhile, the city police have arrested Rohit Kumar of Dhupsadi area in Verka for allegedly selling acrylic kite string. The police recovered four rolls from his possession. A case has been filed.