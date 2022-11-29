3 city to Kolkata trains to be diverted

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, November 28

Three trains plying between Amritsar and Kolkata will be diverted due to non-interlocking work in Eastern Railway from November 29 to December 2.

Sharing information in this regard on Monday, railway officials stated that due to non-interlocking work in connection with doubling between the Baruipara, Kamarkundu and Chandanpur stations on the Howrah-Bradhaman Chord section, several trains would temporarily be diverted from their regular routes.

The 12357 Kolkata-Amritsar Durgiana Express would not ply via its regular Howrah-Bardhaman Chord route via Dankuni rather it would be diverted via the Naihati-Bandel-Bardhaman route on November 29. The 12317 Kolkata-Amritsar would not travel via the regular Howrah-Bardhaman chord route via Dankuni rather it would be diverted via the Naihati-Bandel-Bardhaman route on November 30. Similarly, the 12358 Amritsar-Kolkata Express would be diverted via the Naihati-Bandel-Bardhaman route on December 1.