3 city to Kolkata trains to be diverted

Amritsar, November 28
Three trains plying between Amritsar and Kolkata will be diverted due to non-interlocking work in Eastern Railway from November 29 to December 2.
Sharing information in this regard on Monday, railway officials stated that due to non-interlocking work in connection with doubling between the Baruipara, Kamarkundu and Chandanpur stations on the Howrah-Bradhaman Chord section, several trains would temporarily be diverted from their regular routes.
The 12357 Kolkata-Amritsar Durgiana Express would not ply via its regular Howrah-Bardhaman Chord route via Dankuni rather it would be diverted via the Naihati-Bandel-Bardhaman route on November 29. The 12317 Kolkata-Amritsar would not travel via the regular Howrah-Bardhaman chord route via Dankuni rather it would be diverted via the Naihati-Bandel-Bardhaman route on November 30. Similarly, the 12358 Amritsar-Kolkata Express would be diverted via the Naihati-Bandel-Bardhaman route on December 1.
