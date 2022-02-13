3-day Amritsar Sahitya Utsav begins

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, February 12

The 7th edition of the Amritsar Sahitya Utsav in collaboration with the Punjab Kala Parishad and the Punjab Sahitya Akademi, Chandigarh, here began on Saturday. Khalsa College for Women will be hosting the three-day festival that will have literary events lined up, including poetry sessions and seminars. The inaugural address was delivered by Prof Arvind, Vice-Chancellor, Punjabi University, Patiala. He stressed on social sciences becoming preferred subjects and given priority in the market-driven, increasingly capitalist environment of today.

The concept of shabad or verse is common to all religious traditions and at the same time all dharam granths are unique from each other. In this context, religious literature has similar core, but each being original in itself. Prof Sarbjinder Singh Dean, Faculty of Humanities & Religious Studies, GNDU

First day of the festival was dedicated to hosting sessions on the importance of literature and social sciences in contemporary Punjab. Prof Gurpal Singh, from Panjab University and Prof. Sarabjinder Singh, Dean of the Faculty of Humanities and Religious Studies, Guru Nanak Dev University, addressed the session. Both stressed on exploring the originality of literature, whether religious or social, to preserve the literary traditions. “The concept of shabad or verse, is common to all religious traditions and at the same time all Dharam Granths are unique from each other. In this context, religious literature has similar core, but each being original in itself,” said Prof Sarbjinder Singh.

President of Punjab Sahitya Akademi Dr. Sarabjit Kaur Sohal was the Special Guest on day one.

The second panel discussion of was based on the topic ‘Contemporary’ Punjab: Social and Political Context in which Dr Sarbjit Kaur Sohal, Dr Monica Kumar, from Regional Institute Of English and Amaninder Singh, scholar from Delhi participated.

Dr Monica said that contemporary Punjab needs introspection as a dilemma has arisen between the ideal Punjab and the real Punjab. “The Punjabi mind currently is undergoing an existential crisis, dealing with lot if insecurities. So, the big question facing contemporary Punjab is whether its roots are common to all, whether the concept and definition of Punjab that we were told and taught still remain same,” she said. Adding to this, Dr. Sohal said that due to lack of far-sightedness, a difference arose between the ideology and pragmatism of the Punjabis. Amaninder Singh said that at present there are many Punjabs within Punjab at different levels and the overall negativity that prevails whether in mental or intellectual level, is being hidden by boasting about the positive Punjabi mind hides the positive conceptions of Punjab and its people.

Along with the literary discourse, the festival also hosted book exhibition, painting exhibition and display of heritage musical instruments.