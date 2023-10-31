3-day cultural fest on Sikh general Hari Singh Nalwa concludes on vibrant note in Gurdaspur

Tribune News Service

Ravi Dhaliwal

Gurdaspur, October 30

The ‘Hari Singh Nalwa Josh Festival’ concluded on a vibrant note at the Government College Stadium here today.

The three-day cultural extravaganza was dedicated to the Sikh leader who rose to become the commander-in-chief of the Sikh army in the early 19th century. The festivities were organised by the Cultural and Tourism Department.

The proceedings were managed by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Himanshu Aggarwal. Officials of the district administration and school children were in attendance in large number on all the three days. Private cultural troupes were also invited to regale the audience.

The festival was inaugurated by Cultural Affairs Minister Anmol Gagan Maan. Cabinet minister Lal Chand Kataruchak presided over the proceedings on Day 2.

Gurdaspur District and Sessions Judge Rajinder Aggarwal graced the occasion on the first and concluding day. Also present were senior AAP leaders and Halqa in-charge Raman Bahl.

Noted playwright Kewal Dhillon’s troupe performed a play ‘Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh’ which was lapped up by the gathering.

A documentary film on Nalwa was also shown. Exercises in martial art, the one practiced by Sikh warriors, were also demonstrated. The craft bazaar showcased traditional Punjabi items. The BSF had also set up a stall displaying the latest arms. School children were told that Nalwa was such a famed general that his oil painting had even been placed in the Lahore museum.

The children were asked by DC Aggarwal to take an interest in historical events. He reminded them of a quote of Martin Luther King Jr: “We are not makers of history; we are made by history.” SDM Amandeep Kaur Ghuman said such events will be regularly held in the district. “If you do not know history, then you know nothing. You are a leaf that does not know it is part of a tree,” she said.

A little known fact that came to light about Hari Singh Nalwa through the speeches of VIPs was that during a hunting expedition in 1804, a tiger attacked him and also killed his horse. His fellow hunters attempted to protect him but he refused their offer and allegedly killed the tiger by himself using a dagger while fending off blows with a shield, thus earning the sobriquet ‘Baghmar’ (Tiger Killer). By virtue of this feat, he was commissioned as Sardar of the army, commanding 800 horses and footmen.

