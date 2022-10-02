3-day inter-centre sports event ends

Tarn Taran, October 1
The three-day Naushehra Pannuan education block inter-centre sports competition concluded at the sports stadium here on Saturday.
As many as 1,100 students participated in the games. The Rasulpur centre was declared the winner and honoured with the overall trophy.
Sukhbir Singh Bath, in-charge, sports block, said in the ‘Primary School Games’, there were athletics competition like races in the 100, 200, 400, 600 metre categories. Shot put, chess and yoga competitions too were organised.
Under the supervision of Block Elementary Education Officer Dilbag Singh, the competitions in kabaddi and football were held.
The sports competition was inaugurated by District Education Officer (Elementary) Jagwinder Singh Lehri, while Paramjit Singh Gill Deputy District Education Officer (E) as the chief guest on the concluding day on Saturday gave away prizes to the winner teams and the players.
