3-day Jod Mela begins at Thatha

Tarn Taran, October 6
On Day 1 of the three-day annual Jod Mela (fair) to be organised at Gurdwara Bir Baba Budha Sahib, Thatha, a nagar kirtan was taken out from the gurdwara. The procession passed to nearby villages.
The Panj Piaras led the nagar kirtan and devotees from nearby villages participated in the procession with great devotion.
Before the nagar kirtan started, an ardas was performed and a police party saluted the procession. Lakhs of devotees from across the nation and various countries visit the gurdwara to pay their obeisance at the gurdwara every year.
Gurdwara manager Harjinder Singh Patti said various arrangements had been made for the convenience of the devotees. Langars have been organised at various spots by the sangat of different villages.
