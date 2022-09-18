3-day polio drive begins today

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, September 17

Three-day polio immunisation drive by the Department of Health and Family Welfare will begin in the district on Sunday.

Health Department officials stated that on the first day of the drive, polio booths would be set up at different places.

On the remaining two days, the department would run a door-to-door immunisation drive for the children who could not be brought to the polio booths. Special booths would be set up in public places such as bus stand and railway station for passengers. Civil Surgeon Dr Charanjit Singh appealed to public to ensure that no child is left unimmunised.