3 district teachers get CBSE honour for excellence

(L-R) Sukhwinder Kaur, Dr Priyanka Sharma, Dr Navalpreet Singh

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, September 7

Every year the CBSE felicitates principals and teachers throughout India to recognise their exemplary efforts to enhance the quality of teaching and learning environment.

This year, 19 teachers were selected for the “CBSE Honour for Excellence in Teaching and School Leadership”. Out of these 19 teachers, three were from Amritsar.

Dr Priyanka Sharma from DAV Public School, Lawrence Road, Sukhwinder Kaur from Bhavan’s SL School and Dr Navalpreet Singh, PGT, Mass Media, from Sri Guru Harkrishan Senior Secondary Public School, GT Road, got the honour of being awarded for their incredible service, dedication and commitment towards education.

Working for the past 17 years as an educator, Sukhwinder Kaur is a primary teacher. She is known to engage her students through alternate learning methods for enhanced learning experience. Dr Priyanka is a fine arts graduate and focuses on art-integrated learning and using art therapy. The therapy not just helps in learning, but also manages mental health fitness of her students.

Dr Navalpreet Singh made strenuous efforts to enhance the digital infrastructure of the school by introducing projectors, smart boards, e-library and e-content. His efforts were appreciated and he was honoured by Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan with cash prize of Rs 50,000 and a merit certificate in a glittering ceremony held at New Delhi.

All three were honoured on September 6 in New Delhi.

Sukhwinder Kaur Bhavan's SL School

A primary teacher, she is known to engage her students through alternate learning methods for enhanced learning experience

Dr Priyanka Sharma DAV Public School

She focuses on art-integrated learning and art therapy, which not just helps

in learning, but also manages mental health fitness of her students

Dr Navalpreet Singh, Sri Guru Harkrishan School

He made efforts to enhance the digital infrastructure of the school by introducing projectors, smart boards, e-library and e-content

Paramjit Kaur gets Best Principal Award

Principal Paramjit Kaur from Sri Guru Harkrishan Public School, Majhwind Gopalpura, was awarded the ‘Best Principal Award’ at Sahodaya Schools Complex, Amritsar. Cabinet Minister Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar was the chief guest at the event. Teachers from different CBSE schools of Amritsar, Tarn Taran and Gurdaspur districts were awarded. Five Principals were honoured with the award. Principal Paramjit Kaur started her career as a teacher 20 years ago and rendered her services as Headmistress and Principal in different schools of Chief Khalsa Diwan.

