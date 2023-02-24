3 drug peddlers get jail sentence

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, February 23

The court of Additional Sessions Judge on Thursday sentenced three drug peddlers to imprisonment in a five-year-old case. They were identified as Joginder Singh, alias Shammi, Nishan Singh and Baldev Singh.

They were arrested by the Special Task Force in 2017 with 6 kg of heroin and Rs 20 lakh drug money.

The court sentenced Joginder Singh Shammi to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment besides Rs 1 lakh fine, while Nishan Singh and Baldev Singh were sentenced for 12 years each and imposed a fine of Rs 1.20 lakh.

The court also acquitted their accomplices Lal Singh, Kaushalya Devi, Gurmej Singh Geju, Jagbir Singh Ladi and Gurjant Singh.

In October 2017, the STF had arrested Nishan Singh, his father Baldev Singh of Basti Kishan Singh Wala in Ferozepur, Harmesh Singh of Nihala Kilcha village and Krishna Kumari, alias Bhundi, of Nihala Kilcha village. She is the sister of Joginder Singh, alias Shammi, who was nabbed by the STF after a brief encounter in the Tarn Taran area on September 29. Three cops were injured in the encounter while Joginder Singh’s accomplices and family members had managed to escape at that time. The police had seized 500 gm of heroin and around Rs 35 lakh of drug money from Joginder Singh at that time, the police officials had told.

The STF received specific information that the accused were involved in supplying drugs to various parts of Punjab and Rajasthan. They were coming to Amritsar via the Patti-Jhabal area for collecting payments and hand over drug consignments to their clients. The police laid a naka near the Bohru village drain and intercepted a bike and a scooter, driven by the accused. They confiscated 6 kg of heroin and Rs 19.71 lakh of Indian currency from their possession, the police had said.

Five acquitted in the case