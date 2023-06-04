3 gangs of robbers busted, 11 held with ammunition

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, June 3

In their special drive “Sab pharre jaange” launched in the recent past to check rising incidents of snatching, dacoity, theft, etc, the district police on Saturday claimed to have busted three gangs of robbers having contacts in neighbouring states by arresting their 11 members. Besides, many members of the gangs are still absconding.

Five pistols, five magazines, 12 cartridges, eight stolen motorcycles, 15 snatched mobiles, gold ornaments measuring 57 grams, Rs 2 lakh and sharp-edged weapons were recovered from the possession of those arrested.

The recovery of an Italy-made Beretta (pistol) had become a severe headache for the district police. The police are tracing source persons who supplied this precious Italy-made weapon. Those arrested were aged between 20 and 28 and some of them were history-sheeters.

In a press conference held here on Saturday, SSP Gurmeet Singh Chauhan gave details of the identity of the gang members and their modus operandi. The SSP said police teams from Goindwal Sahib, Chohla Sahib and Harike along with their SHOs under the supervision of SP (Investigation) Vishaljit Singh launched the operation and arrested Mandeep Singh and Mohabbat (both residents of Chohla Sahib), Jagjeet Singh (Pakhoke), Gurbinder Singh (Sangatpur), Gurleen Singh (Varing), Sunny Sharma Udhay, Rohit Babbu (both of Tarn Taran), Talwinder Singh Tintu, Mandeep Singh (both of Goindwal Sahib), Aman and Ghisho (both of Bhagtanwala in Amritsar).

The SSP said the interrogation of Aman and Ghisho of Amritsar revealed that both were involved in the theft committed in the house of goldsmith in Harike in which they stole Rs 13 lakh, gold ornaments measuring 695 grams, and one licensed pistol.

The police also identified the robbers who were involved in the robbery committed at Jeobala village in which they committed crime at gunpoint. Cases against crimes were already registered by respective police stations. The SSP said DGP Gaurav Yadav had announced that they would felicitate the policemen for making the operation successful.