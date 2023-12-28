3 held for flaunting toy pistol while riding bike

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, December 27

Two days after a video of three youth riding a bike ‘flaunting’ a pistol went viral on the social media, the police detained all of them under preventive action. Later, it was found that the three youths had bought a toy pistol from a fair in the Ranjit Avenue area here recently.

“We have verified and got the pistol checked from an arms expert. It is a toy pistol. Therefore, preventive action has been taken against three youth,” said Prabhjot Singh Virk, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP), City II.

He said an action had been initiated under Sections 109 and 151 of the CrPC against the three youth and they were sent to judicial custody.

Those arrested were identified as Gagandeep Singh (21) of Guru Nanak Colony, Tarn Taran Road, Kabir Singh of Kot Mangal Singh of Tarn Taran Road and Dilraj Singh of Baba Deep Singh Colony on Tarn Taran Road.

The ADCP said two days ago, a video went viral on the social media creating panic as a youth riding pillion on a bike was seen flaunting a pistol near Crystal Chowk. He said the police immediately nabbed the three youth.

Ironically, the police also found another bike with the same registration number plate in the Verka area. The ADCP said, “The bike three youth were riding has a high security registration number plate. The bike belongs to one of the youth. We are checking details of another bike with same registration number plate traced in the Verka area.”

