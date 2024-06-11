3 held for looting cash, documents

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, June 10

The Khalra police arrested two robbers while one of their accomplice managed to free from the spot on Sunday. Investigating officer ASI Hari Singh said the arrested suspects were identified as Gurlal Singh and Shahla Singh, both residents of Sohal village. Their accomplice, who escaped from the spot, was identified as Gurwinder Singh Shaloo, also a resident of Sohal village. The ASI said the three suspects were on the run after looting cash and other important documents from one Amarjit Singh, a resident of Bhikhiwind.

A police party led by ASI Hari Singh arrested the two suspects while their accomplice managed to escape. The Khalra police registered a case under Sections 379-B and 120-B of IPC against the three suspects.

In another incident, Sukhmit Singh Jaggu, a resident of Pandori Sidhwan village, was arrested by the Chabal police with a stolen motorcycle. Jaggu had also looted cash and other documents from one Hardial Singh, a resident of Pandori Sidhwan village, on Sunday. He was arrested and booked under Section 379 of the IPC by the Chabal police.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Tarn Taran