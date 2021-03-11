3 held in Amritsar under NDPS Act

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 19

The city police arrested two drug peddlers with 50-gram heroin in the D-division area here on Thursday.

The accused have been identified as Bakhshish Singh, alias Mani, a resident of Teli Mohalla; Tung Pai and Gurwinder Singh, residents of 88 Foot Road, Majitha Road, Amritsar.

The police said under the supervision of SHO police station D-Division, Inspector Robin Hans, a team led by SI Salwinder Singh along with ASI Rajesh Kumar, ASI Harjeet Singh, Constable Gagandeep Singh a check point was set up at Khjana gate. Bakhshish and Gurwinder were intercepted by the cops and 50-gram heroin was recovered from them. A case under Sections 21, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act was registered at D Division police station.

Apart from this, the B-Division police seized 2.20-kg poppy husk from a truck driver identified as Kanwaljit Singh, alias Kanwal, resident of Patti, Tarn Taran. A case under Sections 15/61/85 of the NDPS Act was registered.

