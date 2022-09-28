3 held in robbery at ex-IAF officer’s house in Amritsar

Tribune News Service

PK Jaiswar

Amritsar, September 27

The police have reportedly cracked a case of robbery at the house of a retired Indian Air Force officer on September 21. The police have nabbed his maid and her two accomplices in the case.

The arrested accused include Ramanjit Kaur, the maid, her husband Vikramjit, their accomplice Deepak, all residents of Adliwal village here.

The second-in-chief of the Indian Air Force, (Air Commodore) Inderbir Singh Sidana (retd), was taken hostage by the miscreants and robbed of jewellery worth Rs 22 lakh and Rs 12 lakh.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) Prabhjot Singh Virk confirmed the development and said police parties were conducting raids to nab the remaining accused. The trio had handed over the cash and jewellery to the absconding suspects.

Inderbir Singh Sidana, a resident of Yasin Road, said he was alone in the house and was resting. Meanwhile, three masked youths entered his house.

When he tried to raise an alarm, one of the robbers tied his hands and feet with a sheet. He resisted the act of miscreants. When he tried to make noise, a robber stuffed a cloth in his mouth. Then his eyes were also wrapped with a bandage.

After this, the robbers started searching the house. He had kept jewellery worth Rs 22 lakh and Rs 12 lakh in the house for his daughter’s wedding. The accused robbed all these items kept in the house. The victim said after committing the crime, the accused fled the house threatening to kill them.

