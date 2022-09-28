3 held in robbery at ex-IAF officer’s house in Amritsar

PK Jaiswar
Amritsar, September 27
The police have reportedly cracked a case of robbery at the house of a retired Indian Air Force officer on September 21. The police have nabbed his maid and her two accomplices in the case.
The arrested accused include Ramanjit Kaur, the maid, her husband Vikramjit, their accomplice Deepak, all residents of Adliwal village here.
The second-in-chief of the Indian Air Force, (Air Commodore) Inderbir Singh Sidana (retd), was taken hostage by the miscreants and robbed of jewellery worth Rs 22 lakh and Rs 12 lakh.
Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) Prabhjot Singh Virk confirmed the development and said police parties were conducting raids to nab the remaining accused. The trio had handed over the cash and jewellery to the absconding suspects.
Inderbir Singh Sidana, a resident of Yasin Road, said he was alone in the house and was resting. Meanwhile, three masked youths entered his house.
When he tried to raise an alarm, one of the robbers tied his hands and feet with a sheet. He resisted the act of miscreants. When he tried to make noise, a robber stuffed a cloth in his mouth. Then his eyes were also wrapped with a bandage.
After this, the robbers started searching the house. He had kept jewellery worth Rs 22 lakh and Rs 12 lakh in the house for his daughter’s wedding. The accused robbed all these items kept in the house. The victim said after committing the crime, the accused fled the house threatening to kill them.
When he tried to raise an alarm, one of the robbers tied his hands and feet with a sheet. He resisted the act of miscreants. When he tried to make noise, a robber stuffed a cloth in his mouth. Then his eyes were also wrapped with a bandage.
After this, the robbers started searching the house. He had kept jewellery worth Rs 22 lakh and Rs 12 lakh in the house for his daughter’s wedding. The accused robbed all these items kept in the house. The victim said after committing the crime, the accused fled the house threatening to kill them.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Centre bans Popular Front of India for 5 years for alleged terror activities
Decision comes following two consecutive country-wide raids ...
ED arrests liquor businessman Sameer Mahendru in Delhi excise policy PMLA case
The action came day after CBI arrested businessman Vijay Nai...
Setback to Congress: Himachal working president Harsh Mahajan joins BJP
The Congress recently lost MLAs Lakhwinder Rana and Pawan Ka...
Ankita murder case: Demolition of resort may have destroyed crucial evidence, says former Uttarakhand DGP
There have been allegations from various quarters about the ...