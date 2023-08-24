3 held with 3.2 -kg heroin in Tarn Taran

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, August 23

The Tarn Taran police have arrested three drug peddlers and seized 3.2 kg of heroin from their possession in two separate incidents. Gurmeet Singh Chohan, SSP, Tarn Taran, said besides contraband, the police also seized a drone and Rs 30 lakh of drug money.

A drone seized from one of the drug peddlers in Tarn Taran.

Those arrested were identified as Lovepreet Singh, alias Sonu, and Akashdeep Singh, alias Sajan, residents of Manakpura village, and Jugraj Singh, alias Jagga, a resident of Bhaggupur Uttar village.

Chohan said during patrolling in the Jhabal, Gandiwind and Sarai Amanat Khan areas, the police team got a tip-off that Lovepreet and Akashdeep were involved in trafficking of drugs and arms and an immediate raid could lead to major recoveries.

He said the police team laid a naka on the Bhuse village road and signalled a Verna car (bearing registration No. PB46-AH-2204) to stop. However, the car stopped and its driver tried to take a U-turn. The police team managed to bring vehicle to a halt and arrested its two occupants identified as Lovepreet and Akashdeep.

The SSP said during search of the car, the police recovered 1.290 kg of heroin from the dashboard besides a .32 bore pistol with two magazines and eight live bullets.

The police also found a bag on the back seat which contained Rs 30 lakh of alleged drug proceeds. A case under the NDPS Act has been registered against the duo and further interrogation is on to establish their links. The suspects are currently on two-day police remand.

The SSP said in the second incident, a Sarai Amanat Khan police team was patrolling in the Naushehra Dhalla area. On reaching near Gehri Mandi village, the police team intercepted a motorcyclist identified as Jugraj Singh, a resident of Bhaggupur Uttar village.

On search, the police team recovered 2 kg of heroin and a drone from his bag. He was booked under the NDPS Act and the Aircraft Act.

#Tarn Taran